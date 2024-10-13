Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 14 Trade
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 24,161 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,322 crore, index futures worth Rs 316 crore, while they sold Rs 9,293 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index futures, stock futures, and index options while they sold in the cash market and stock options during Friday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for 10 consecutive sessions on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,730.87 crore.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,162.66 crore.
In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 27,674.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 31,363.61 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 240 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 5,389 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 36%:64%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures fell 0.28% to 25,049 at a premium of 85 points, with the open interest lower by 1.4%.
The Nifty Bank October futures declined 0.75% to 51,386 at a premium of 214 points, while its open interest fell 1.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 17 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 48,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 582 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 35,192 crore a day earlier—to Rs 34,610 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 88 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 15,990 crore a day earlier—to Rs 16,078 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.2 from 1.16 the previous day.