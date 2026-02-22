FII Inflows, Global Cues And Trump Tariffs To Guide Markets — The Week Ahead

The week ahead on D-Street could be dominated by global tariff developments following the US Supreme Court's Feb. 20 ruling striking down key Trump tariffs.

Nifty closed last week just over 25,550 amid IT pressure. Investors will track FII/DII flows, RBI banking data, corporate actions, and Wall Street economic releases amid Trump's announced 10-15% global replacement tariffs.

Markets Recap

BSE Sensex largely traded rangebound last week, rising 0.12% on a five-day basis to close at 82,814 on Friday, while NSE Nifty 50 climbed 0.4% to close at 25,571 on Friday.

Nifty IT entered bear market territory, down more than 14% year-to-date versus 12.6% in 2025, even amid recent deals involving global AI companies, including Nvidia, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Key Domestic Triggers

Ex-dividend trading starts with PI Industries on February 23 (Rs 5/share), AK Capital on February 24 (Rs 22/share), plus Hilton Metal Forging, NBCC (India), and Angel One.

Kwality Wall's debuted last week at 26% discount post-HUL demerger; IPOs of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance got listed as well, though with unspectacular gains.

Global Cues

US Supreme Court struck down broad Trump tariffs on February 20; President Trump responded with 10-15% universal tariffs under new powers.

US Supreme Court deemed tariff authority rests with Congress; Trump called the justices "fools" and issued an executive order under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 for a 10% universal tariff effective Tuesday, later raised to 15%—the maximum allowable for 150 days without Congressional extension.

No prior president has used Section 122, and existing deals (e.g., 19% for Indonesia, Malaysia) persist alongside the blanket rate.

US calendar includes jobless claims (Thursday), Q4 GDP advance, consumer sentiment, and PCE inflation. Eurozone CPI and China PMI data due.

