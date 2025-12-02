'Expect Large Revenue': Wockhardt Ready To Break Out Of Current Range After Historic USFDA Nod For Zaynich

Shares of Wockhardt have been on a roll so far this week after the company announced Monday that it had received USFDA acceptance for a new drug application (NDA) for Zaynich antibiotic.

Habil Khorakiwala, Founder and Chairman of the Wockhardt Group, spoke to NDTV Profit after the landmark acceptance, and talked about the company's plans to build a global organisation in the near future and how FY28 could be a turning point for Wockhardt.

“Team has done an outstanding job. This is the effort of last 25 years,” Khorakiwala said. “Extremely happy with the USFDA nod. We are now in a process of building a global organisation, to take the leadership in the next decade or so.”

Wockhardt expects final approval from the U.S. regulator by the middle of 2026. Following the U.S. rollout, Wockhardt plans to seek approval in Europe in the first half of next year, he confirmed.

Khorakiwala went on to add that Wockhardt is weighing various strategic options to handle the global launch, including building its own infrastructure.

“We have been working on two options. Our first options is partnering with a merchant banker and outlicensing it. But if we don’t get the valuation we deserve, we are not looking into outlicensing,” Khorakiwala explained. “We are also looking to build an organisation and we may use some external resource to complete the organisation. Both the options are on the table. In the next few months, we will take a final call.”

As far as the road ahead is concerned, Wockhardt is confident about breaking out of the current Rs 3,000-3,500 crore revenue range, even stating that FY28 could be a step-up year for the company.

“We will definitely break out of the Rs 3,000-3,500 crore revenue range soon,” he said. “Expect growth to accelerate as Zaynich gets into the market.”

“Pricing would be good, valuation would good. We expect large revenue coming out of this molecule, Zaynich,” he said when asked about pricing.