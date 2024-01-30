Epack Durable Shares Debut At Nearly 4% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Epack Durable Ltd. listed at Rs 221 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 3.91% to their IPO price of Rs 230 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 225, a 2.17% discount.

The 640.05 crore IPO was subscribed 16.37 times on the final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (28.10 times), retail investors (6.29 times) and institutional investors (25.50 times).