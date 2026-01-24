Davos 2026, Trump Sues JP Morgan, And More: The Week That Was

From record-breaking moves in global commodity markets to boardroom shake-ups and policy tightening at home, the week gone by kept investors, policymakers and business leaders on edge.

Geopolitics, artificial intelligence and Donald Trump's return to centre stage shaped headlines globally, while regulatory and corporate developments drove action closer home.

Silver Smashes $100, Precious Metals Shine

Silver prices crossed the $100-an-ounce mark for the first time ever in international markets, extending a sharp rally driven by geopolitical uncertainty and dollar weakness. The white metal is up over 40% this year and has surged more than 200% since Donald Trump's return to the White House. Gold, too, hit a fresh record near $4,967 an ounce, inching closer to the psychologically important $5,000 level.

ALSO READ: Silver Prices Hit $100 For The First Time In International Markets

Davos 2026: AI Hype Meets Geopolitical Anxiety

The World Economic Forum's Annual Summit wrapped up in Davos with artificial intelligence, geopolitics, and trade tensions dominating conversations. Over 3,000 global leaders gathered under the theme “Spirit of Dialogue,” but discussions were frequently shaped by tariff risks, US foreign policy signals, and President Donald Trump's high-profile remarks in his first WEF appearance. Tech's presence was bigger and louder than ever, underscoring AI's central role in global economic debates.

ALSO READ: Davos 2026: AI Boom, Tariff Noise, To Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Board — 10 Key Highlights From WEF

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down as Eternal CEO

Deepinder Goyal resigned as group CEO of Eternal Ltd., the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, marking a major leadership transition. Albinder Dhindsa has taken over with immediate effect, while Goyal is set to remain on the board as vice chairman, subject to shareholder approval. Eternal was renamed from Zomato in March 2025 as the group streamlined its corporate structure.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO, Albinder Dhindsa To Succeed

Trump Sues JPMorgan Over ‘Debanking' Claims

US President Donald Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon, alleging the bank cut off services to him and his businesses for political reasons. JPMorgan has denied the allegations, saying it does not close accounts based on political or religious views. The case revives the broader debate around banks, political neutrality, and access to financial services.

ALSO READ: Trump Sues JPMorgan For $5 Billion Over Debanking Claims

Govt Tightens Toll Compliance With Vehicle Service Curbs

The Centre notified amendments to motor vehicle rules that block inter-state vehicle transfers, fitness certificate renewals, and national permits if highway toll dues remain unpaid. The move links unpaid electronic toll charges directly to vehicle-related services, aiming to curb toll evasion and strengthen compliance across national highways.

ALSO READ: Government To Block Vehicle Transfers, Fitness Renewal Pending Highway Toll Dues

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.