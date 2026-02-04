Cummins India Q3 Results: Profit Falls 12%, Announces Dividend — Check Record Date

Cummins India's profit fell 11.9% to Rs 453 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 514 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue fell by 1% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 3,086 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 5.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 634 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.8%.

Cummins India Tyres Dividend

Cummins India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 222 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Feb. 11 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The dividend will be paid on or around March 2.

The company in July had given final dividend of Rs 33 per share and in Feb it gave interim dividend of Rs 18.

Cummins India Share Price Today

The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.83% higher at Rs 4,200.85 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.