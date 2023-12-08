Container Corp Shares At Lifetime High After Signing Pact MoU With NTPC Unit

Shares of Container Corp. hit a record high on Friday after it signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. to explore the possibility of setting up solar projects in its terminals.

Concor will provide the required rooftop, land or water body for setting up the projects, and purchase and use the power generated, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Concor will only provide the procurement, but NVVN will be responsible for the design, supply, execution and commissioning of the solar projects, it said.