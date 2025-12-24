Coal India At A Seven-Month High As Board Approves SECL Listing

Coal India Ltd. shares are in focus today. The stock is trading higher by over 2.7% on Wednesday, at a seven-month high. This surge is on the back of the in–principle approval for listing of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Coal recently urged Coal India Ltd (CIL) to take definitive measures to facilitate the listing of its subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), in the next financial year.

In response, CIL stated in an exchange filing that its Board, through a circular resolution, has granted in-principle approval for SECL’s listing. This decision will be communicated to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).