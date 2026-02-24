Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Subscribe For Long-Term, Says Anand Rathi — Check Key Issue Details

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering on February 23, and the offer closes for subscription on Feb. 25.

A leading commercial and industrial renewable energy provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,053 per share.

The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 3,100 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares amounting to Rs 1,900 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 14 shares and in multiples thereof.

Axis Capital Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., BNP Paribas HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd. (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd.), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd., BOB Capital Markets Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Objects of the Issue

Pre-payment, or scheduled repayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company.

General Corporate Purpose.

ALSO READ: What Does Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO GMP Signals On Day 1 Of Subscription; Check Key Details

Valuation

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions offers a comprehensive and customer-centric suite of renewable energy solutions tailored specifically to the needs of C&I clients, which has enabled it to achieve market leadership and build strong, long-term customer relationships.

The company possesses robust capabilities across project development, execution, and end-to-end management, ensuring timely delivery and cost efficiency while maintaining high operational standards. Additionally, it follows a disciplined approach to capital allocation supported by prudent risk management practices, allowing it to optimize returns, safeguard financial stability, and drive sustainable long-term growth.

Its integrated operating model, combined with deep sector expertise and a diversified project portfolio, enhances execution visibility and cash flow stability.

At the upper price band company is valuing at EV/Ebitda of 21.5x with to its FY25 earnings and market cap of Rs 1,23,252 million post issue of equity shares.

Anand Rathi believes that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “SubscribeLong Term” rating to the IPO.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Clean Max Ipo Report.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Upcoming IPOs: Four Mainboard, SME Issues Set To Launch This Week — Check GMP, Other Details

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.