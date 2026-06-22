Can Amber Challenge Dixon? Brokerages Raise Targets After Oppo Deal Lifts Outlook

Amber Enterprises' entry into smartphone manufacturing through a partnership with Oppo has prompted brokerages to raise earnings estimates and highlight a new long-term growth opportunity beyond its core consumer durables business. The company has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Oppo that covers smartphones sold under the Oppo, OnePlus and Realme brands, marking Amber's formal entry into India's fast-growing mobile electronics manufacturing sector.

Commercial production is expected to begin in the first quarter of FY28 at an existing Oppo facility that Amber will operate under a sublease arrangement. Management expects production volumes of around 8 million units in the first year, rising to 13-15 million units in the second year.

Brokerages see the move as strategically significant because it diversifies Amber into one of the world's largest smartphone markets while requiring limited upfront capital expenditure.

ALSO READ: Amber Maps Out Smartphone Timeline: Debut Eyed With Eight Million Units For Oppo Portfolio

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its "Buy" rating and raised its target price to Rs 8,710 from Rs 8,150. The brokerage said Mobile PLI 2.0 and component manufacturing incentives could emerge as key growth drivers, adding that scaling volumes and increasing backward integration into components would be crucial long-term catalysts.

CLSA retained its "Outperform" rating with a target price of Rs 8,100, describing the Oppo partnership as a significant opportunity. The brokerage estimates the deal could boost earnings per share by 15% in FY28 and 21% in FY29. However, it also noted that the development could intensify competition for incumbent electronics manufacturing players such as Dixon Technologies.

JPMorgan maintained a "Neutral" rating with a target price of Rs 7,650. The brokerage highlighted the asset-light structure of the arrangement, noting that manufacturing will take place at an existing Oppo facility, limiting capital requirements.

Management indicated that industry EBITDA margins in smartphone assembly remain modest at around 1.5%-2% before production-linked incentives. Existing contracts between Oppo and other electronics manufacturing service providers will continue, suggesting Amber's entry is likely to be gradual rather than disruptive.

Kotak Securities on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 8,710 from Rs 8,150

Strategic diversification into smartphone manufacturing

Mobile PLI 2.0 and Component PLI seen as key triggers

Volume scaling and backward integration into components critical for long-term growth

FY28/FY29 earnings estimates raised by 8%/15%

JPMorgan on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 7,650

Partnership structured as a sublease arrangement, implying minimal capex

Mobile manufacturing offers low margins but high ROCE

Long-term strategy focused on moving into component manufacturing

CLSA on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Outperform; TP at Rs 8,100

Oppo deal seen as a significant growth opportunity

Value addition remains the key focus area

Estimates EPS impact of 15% in FY28 and 21% in FY29

Views the deal as a potential rerating trigger for Amber

Higher competitive intensity could emerge for incumbents such as Dixon Technologies

ALSO READ: Amber To Dixon: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.