Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Power, IRCTC, PG Electroplast, ITC Hotels, RIL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ? Should you hold shares of ITC Hotels Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Power Company Ltd.?

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 349.50)

Kush: Sell

The stock hasn't done well. Won't recommend averaging the stock.

Immediate support at Rs 345 has been taken out.

Sell the stock, but if one wants to hold, can do so with a strict stop loss of Rs 325-330.

Shahina: Hold

Positive view on the stock. Can hold.

ITC Hotels Ltd. (CMP: Rs 164.92)

Shahina: Hold

Valuations are attractive at current levels.

They have close to 13,000 rooms and are planning to extend it to 18,000 rooms in 2-3 years.

Management is strong. The stock has corrected a lot.

Good prce level to average. Stock has probability to give good results.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) (CMP: Rs 1,291.70)

Kush: Hold

Momentum is missing but these are historical long term support zones.

MSCI rejig could affect near-term price action for RIL and hence the pressure.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 1,250.

PG Electroplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 596.85)

Kush: Can add

Stock also sees steady pressure but steady uptick has been encouraging.

Volume action is a food delivery mark-up

Can add for medium term. Positional stop loss near Rs 560-565 mark.

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. (CMP: Rs 809.55)

Shahina: Hold

Bluestone has market cap above Rs 12000 crore and stock seems to be bouncing back.

Gold prices are going up so they should do well.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 780 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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