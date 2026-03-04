Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, HAL, MCX, Paras Defence, Dixon Tech, Aadhar HFC — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.? Should you add shares of L&T at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Tata Steel Ltd?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research, AvinashMentor Research, and Vaishali Parekh, AVP- Technical Research & Analysis at Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3888.50)

Vaishali: Buy

For HAL, Rs 3,800 is a good support band.

Lots of erosion has taken place.

Start buying from here.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,832.80)

Avinash: Hold

L&T can give good returns in 12-18%

Investors should bear some near-term volatility in this market.

Don't panic sell unless emergency funding.

Good level to start buying. SIP kind of buying approach.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 295.85)

Avinash: Hold

Transformers as industry is going rapidly, despite legal issues.

Pent-up demand for transformers.

Every transformer growing at peak-level capacity

Could average at current level.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 312)

Avinash: Hold

Downside for ITC looks at discounted.

Company has taken price hikes.

Hold for 12-14 months.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) (CMP: Rs 2599.50)

Avinash: Wait and Watch

Better to wait for another quarter.

Wait to see how company positions considering AI.

Wait for March quarter to see how company is doing.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. (MCX) (CMP: Rs 2,448.00)

Vaishali: Buy

Not damaged the trends.

Rs 2400 very good support, keep that as stop loss.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 9,858.00)

Avinash: Hold but no fresh buying

Stock has corrected from higher levels.

Better to wait for a quarter.

No fresh buying is advisable.

Valuations are not cheap, wait for couple of quarters.

Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Vaishali Parekh

Muthoot Finance Ltd.- Accumulate

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. - Hold

InterGlobe - Hold

Tata Steel Ltd. - Hold

Tata Chemicals Ltd.- No buying advice

Deep Industries - Hold

BSE - Accumulate

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. - Buy

DLF Ltd.- Hold

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles - Buy

Apollo Micro - Hold

Suzlon - Buy



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

