Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, L&T, Suzlon Energy, Paytm, Tata Motors And Hindustan Zinc — Ask Profit

Buy, hold or avoid? Motilal Oswal Financial Services and ValueX Wealth Connect analysts weigh in on seven key stocks.

Markets analysts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks
Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? Should you add shares of Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit ?

Ruchit Jain, head of equity technical research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Lancelot D'cunha, chief investor officer at ValueX Wealth Connect, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 45.7)

D'cunha: Sell

  • Business slowly seems to be stabilising.
  • Outlook is looking more difficult for the trends market.
  • Becoming competitive, people have become more wary of growing their footprint.
  • May be worthwhile booking loss and adding at lower levels.

Tata Motors CV (CMP: Rs 449.2)

D'cunha: Buy

  • If you look at the CV cycle and passenger vehicle cycle, CV cycle is seeing considerable amount of traction and growth.
  • Probably a better idea to invest in the CV space as opposed to directly in the passenger vehicle space.
  • Demerger yet to happen, difficult to make a valuation impact.
  • One can look at accumulating the stock at this point in time.

Paytm (CMP: Rs 1,138.8)

D'cunha: Avoid

  • Would look at it in a slightly different manner.
  • Fund was to incentivise payments infra when payments were in a new stage.
  • We now witness much more of the digital payment market.
  • Significant increase in digital payments over the years.
  • Now that payouts will not be available to them.
  • Will have an impact on the bottomline.
  • Valuations still on the higher side.
  • Stay away until moderation of valuations

Hindustan Zinc (CMP: Rs 698.7)

Jain: Hold

  • The trend is positive for this stock.
  • Continue to hold the counter.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 258.7)

D'cunha: Hold

  • If you are a longer term investor.
  • Once should stay invested in the counter.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,743.8)

D'cunha: Hold

  • Would recommend to continue to hold this stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

