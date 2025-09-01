Business NewsMarketsBlackbuck Bulk Deal: Goldman Sachs Sells 2.7% Stake For Rs 295 Crore
Blackbuck Bulk Deal: Goldman Sachs Sells 2.7% Stake For Rs 295 Crore

01 Sep 2025, 10:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Zinka Logistics
(Photo source: Blackbuck website)
GSAM Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, on Monday sold a 2.7% stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 295 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Goldman Sachs Asset Management oversees approximately $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2025.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, GSAM Holdings LLC offloaded 49.09 lakh equity shares, representing a 2.74% stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions, the company of trucking aggregator BlackBuck.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 600.32 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 294.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 41.16 lakh shares or nearly a 2.3% stake in Bengaluru-based Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 247 crore.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 246.90 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 599.77 apiece.

After the latest transaction, Nomura's holding in Blackbuck through its affiliates rose to 3.94% from 1.64%.

Details of the other buyers of Zinka Logistics Solutions' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions slipped 0.23% to close at Rs 635.05 apiece on the BSE.

