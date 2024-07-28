LIC, Infy Gain Most As M-Cap Of Six Of 10 Most-Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1.85 Lakh Crore
The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corp. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%.
The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.
ITC's valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore.
The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel Ltd. climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd. rallied Rs 8,140.69 crore to Rs 12,30,842.03 crore.
However, the market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd. tumbled by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank Ltd. declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore.
State Bank of India’s market cap declined by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's valuation went down by Rs 3,500.89 crore to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore.
However, Reliance Industries remains the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.