FPIs Invest Rs 14,590 Crore In June; Early July Sees Withdrawal

Foreign investors put in Rs 14,590 crore in the country's equity market in June, marking the third straight month of investment, supported by improving global liquidity conditions, easing geopolitical tensions, and a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers in July and pulled out Rs 1,421 crore in the first week of the month, data with the depositories showed.

Going forward, in the near term, FPI flows are expected to remain choppy on account of tariff deadline developments and US data volatility, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst, Angel One, said.

In addition, FPIs buying will hinge on Q1FY26 result indications. 'If the results indicate earnings recovery, that will be positive. Disappointment on these factors can impact the market and, thereby, flows,' V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 14,590 crore in equities in June.

This positive momentum follows a net investment of Rs 19,860 crore in May and Rs 4,223 crore in April. Prior to this, FPIs had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January.

With this, FPIs' outflow stood at Rs 79,322 crore in 2025 so far.