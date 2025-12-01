Bitcoin Plunges To Below $88,000 In Risk-Off Start To December

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Monday, bringing fresh momentum to a wide-ranging selloff that appeared to have settled.

Bitcoin slid as much as 4.3% to below $88,000 in early Asia trading, while Ether dropped 6% to below $2,900, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some $19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October, just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251. A let-up in the selling pressure saw the original cryptocurrency regain ground last week, rising to above $90,000.

After the latest bout of selling on Monday, traders are bracing for bigger moves lower.

“It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. “The biggest concern is the meagre inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level.”