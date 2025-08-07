BHEL Share Price Plunge Over 6% After Q1 Loss Widens To Rs Rs 455 Crore
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. shares dipped over 7% during trade so far after the company reported an increase in its net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The revenue stayed flat, according to the financial results declared on Wednesday.
The consolidated net loss widened to Rs 455.5 crore from Rs 211.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue remained almost unchanged at Rs 5,486.91 crore. Losses in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also ballooned to Rs 537.1 crore from Rs 169.35 crore in the year-ago period.
BHEL Share Price
BHEL stock fell as much as 7.19% during the day to Rs 222.59 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.33% lower at Rs 224.6 apiece, compared to a 0.65% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:34 a.m.
It had declined 26.48% in the last 12 months and 2.38% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 46.9.
Eight out of the 19 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold', and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 224.5, implying a downside of 0.1%.