Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Bharti Airtel is set to announce the results for the third quarter of FY26. The global telecommunication company operates in 17 countries and serves more than 49 crore customers.

Here's everything you need to know about Bharti Airtel's Q3FY26 result announcement.

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated Jan. 20, Bharti Airtel said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Feb. 5, 2026, to consider and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Jan. 1 to Feb. 7.

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Earnings Call

Bharti Airtel has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Feb. 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. to analyse the Q3FY26 results.

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results

Bharti Airtel reported a 108% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,650.8 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 4,153.4 crore in Q2FY25. Total revenue grew 25.7% YoY to Rs 52,145 crore in Q2FY26.

Bharti Airtel Share Price History

Shares of Bharti Airtel have gained 5.2% in the past five trading sessions. However, the stock dropped 3.63% in the last month. Over the past six-month period, the telecom stock has rallied 7.4%. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined 4.21%, while rising nearly 22% in the past year.

