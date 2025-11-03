Bandhan Bank Share Price Gains After Company Posts Q2FY26 Results

Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s share price gained 1.43% on Monday after the company reported its second quarter results, the bank’s asset quality improved during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio rising to 5.02% from 4.96% in the July-September period. In absolute terms, the gross NPA rose to Rs 7,015.13 crore from Rs 6,622.64 crore in the first quarter.

However, the bank's standalone net profit during the quarter ended September fell 88% to Rs 112 crore, compared to Rs 937 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio expanded 10 basis points to 1.37% from 1.36% in the preceding quarter. In absolute terms, the net NPA rose to Rs 1,843.55 crore from Rs 1,744.15 crore. Total deposits rose 10.9% year-on-year to Rs 15.81 lakh crore. Retail deposits were also up 16% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Wholesale bank represents 29.2% of the total loan book followed by housing and EEB group that represent 23.6% of the total loan book each.