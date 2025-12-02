Bajaj Finance To Inox Wind: Here Are Axis Securities' Top Picks For December 2025

Axis Securities has laid out its top stock recommendations for December 2025, highlighting opportunities across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. The brokerage expects continued momentum in equities following a sharp rally in Nifty 50, driven by strong earnings, tariff optimism, and improving consumption trends.

Axis Securities noted that, Nifty 50 saw a comeback with a 1,500 points rally. Axis noted that this was led by better-than-expected earnings performance for the first half, optimism building for 15% tariffs for India, early signs of consumption pickup, stable currency, relative attractiveness in valuations versus other emerging markets, and positive sentiments.

In its latest report, Axis Securities has identified 15 stocks across sectors as top picks for December 2025. These include financial heavyweights, consumer names, and high-growth mid- and small-cap plays.

Large-Cap Recommendations

Bajaj Finance Ltd. – Target Rs 1,200 (Upside: 16%)

State Bank of India Ltd. – Target Rs 1,135 (Upside: 16%)

HDFC Bank Ltd. – Target Rs 1,170 (Upside: 16%)

Bharti Airtel Ltd. – Target Rs 2,530 (Upside: 20%)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. – Target Rs 4,960 (Upside: 24%)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. – Target Rs 1,425 (Upside: 23%)

Mid-Cap Picks

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. – Target Rs 2,000 (Upside: 20%)

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Target Rs 2,100 (Upside: 22%)

Small-Cap Picks

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. – Target Rs 1,540 (Upside: 28%)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. – Target Rs 65 (Upside: 19%)

Chalet Hotels Ltd. – Target Rs 1,120 (Upside: 26%)

Inox Wind Ltd. – Target Rs 190 (Upside: 41%)

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. – Target Rs 2,330 (Upside: 38%)

Sansera Engineering Ltd. – Target Rs 1,950 (Upside: 11%)

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. – Target Rs 1,475 (Upside: 23%)

Axis Securities notes that the market will closely track developments in India-US tariff negotiations, RBI’s monetary policy, and global cues from the US Federal Reserve in the coming weeks.