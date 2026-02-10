Apollo Hospitals Q3 Profit Jumps 35%; Dividend Of Rs 10 Declared — Check Record Date And More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., which announced its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend disbursement has been fixed as Feb. 16, and the dividend amount will be payed on or before Feb. 27, according to a regulatory filing.

The healthcare company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 34.9% uptick as compared to Rs 372 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's revenue saw a rise of 17.2% to Rs 6,447 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 5,527 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 26.8% at Rs 965 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 761 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Q3FY26 Results (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 34.9% at Rs 502 crore vs Rs 372 crore

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 6,477 crore vs Rs 5,527 crore

Ebitda up 26.8% at Rs 965 crore vs Rs 761 crore

Margin at 14.9% vs 13.8%

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 0.07% higher at Rs 7,219 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.26% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

