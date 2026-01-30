Ambuja Cements Reports Highest Quarterly Revenue At Rs 10,277 Crore In Q3

Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Friday reported its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 10,277 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company also achieved its highest ever quarterly cement sales volume at 18.9 million tonnes, up 17% year-on-year.

Consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 378 crore from Rs 106 crore, according to stock exchange filing. Operating income, denoted under earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, was Rs 1,353 crore. Margin stood at 13.2%.

With a comprehensive focus on value and market share, realisations improved by Rs 5 per bag YoY with a market share at 16.6%, amd share of premium cement sustained at 35% of trade sales with volume growth of 31%.

The company commissioned the 2.4 MTPA Marwar Grinding Unit, expanding its total cement capacity to 109 MTPA.

"We continue our strong growth trajectory with another robust performance this quarter, following an exceptional previous quarter. We achieved highest ever quarterly volumes, higher trade / premium cement sales resulting into better realisation than industry peers and better base capacity volume growth. This has helped us to improve our market leadership," said CEO Vinod Bahety.

The amalgamation of ACC and Orient Cement with Ambuja was announced, creating a pan-India cement powerhouse under a single corporate structure, the company said.

The cement industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum. Revival of demand from Q3 has continued with the trend in Q4, providing a growth of almost around 8% for the Industry for FY26, the statement added.

