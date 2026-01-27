Adani Power Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Via Bonds

Adani Power Ltd. on Tuesday raised Rs 7,500 crore via bonds on a private placement basis. The board approved allotted 7,50,000 secured, listed, rated, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures each bearing a face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating to Rs 7,500 crore for cash, in dematerialised form, on private placement basis to the identified investors, according to a stock exchange filing.

The bonds come in four tenors: two years Rs 2,860 crore (Series I), three years Rs 2,690 crore (Series II), four years Rs 675 crore (Series III) and five years Rs 1,275 crore (Series IV).

The Adani group, a key player in India's growth story, is actively exploring opportunities to enter India's nuclear energy sector, according to the conglomerate's CFO, Jugeshinder Singh. The Adani Group will invest around $60 billion by financial year 2032 in power sector, especially in renewables, generation and transmission and distribution.

In an investor presentation, Adani Power said the group plans $21 billion investment by FY30 to scale up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from 14.2 GW in FY25. It will also invest $22 billion by FY32 to have a 41.9 GW capacity from 17.6 GW in FY25.

Further, the group would invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities through Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. The company looks to set up 30,000 km of transmission lines to support India's growing energy needs by FY30, from 19,200 km as of March 31, 2025.

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with capacities spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Adani Power Raises Capacity Target To 41.87 GW By FY32, Commits Rs 2 Lakh Crore Capex

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.