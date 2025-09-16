27 Dividend Stocks: RITES, KRBL, 63 Moons Tech — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
The only PSU stock with an upcoming dividend is RITES. The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per share for the financial year 2025.
Shares of RITES Ltd., KRBL Ltd., 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. and 24 other companies will be of interest on Tuesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 17, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 16.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks To Watch
63 Moons Tech has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.2, while KRBL will issue a dividend of Rs 3.5.
Other notable names include Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., Prakash Industries Ltd., Zuari Industries Ltd., Indo Amines Ltd., Panasonic Energy India Co., International Conveyors Ltd. and Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.