16 Dividend Stocks: Pidilite, Heritage Foods, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and 13 other companies will be of interest on Tuesday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is July 23, then shares must be purchased by July 22.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.