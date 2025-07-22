16 Dividend Stocks: Pidilite, Heritage Foods, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and 13 other companies will be of interest on Tuesday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is July 23, then shares must be purchased by July 22.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Full List Of Dividend Stocks In Focus
On July 23, several companies have their ex/record date for various dividends.
Pidilite Industries' board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2025.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announced a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025–26.
Heritage Foods will pay a final dividend of Rs 2.5, while K.P.R. Mill will issue a final dividend of Rs 2.5 for fiscal 2025.
Investors who wish to be eligible for these dividends must own the shares before the specified record date.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.