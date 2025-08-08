14 Dividend Stocks: Akzo Nobel India, Jio Finance, KPI Green, Castrol — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Interim dividends will be issued by Castrol India, GPT Infraprojects Ltd., K.P. Energy Ltd. and KPI Green Energy Ltd.
Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., Castrol India Ltd. and eight other companies will be of interest on Friday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 11, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 8.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks In Focus
The Akzo Nobel India board proposed a special dividend of Rs 156 per share per equity share for the FY26 out of the retained earnings as on June 30, and including the income realized from the slump sale to JSW Paints Ltd. This special interim dividend shall be paid by Sept. 4.
Kalyani Steels Ltd. will pay a dividend of Rs 10.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.