12 Dividend Stocks: Patanjali Foods, Concord Biotech, Prestige, Asahi— Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd., Concord Biotech Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. are among the 12 companies will be of interest on Tuesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 3, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 2.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stock In Focus
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. has the highest dividend amongst the 12 companies that have a record date on Sept.3. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 20, followed by Concord Biotech with a final dividend of Rs 10.70.
Patanjali Foods, Asahi India Glass and GeeCee Ventures have declared a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece each for fiscal 2025.
Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Estates Projects will pay an interim dividend of Rs 1.8 per share.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.