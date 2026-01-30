Virat Kohli Deactivates Instagram Account, Fans Say 'Nihilist Penguin' Inspired Him

In a surprising turn of events, cricket superstar Virat Kohli's Instagram account vanished from the platform on Jan 30, 2026, leaving millions of followers bewildered. Fans attempting to access his profile were met with the default message, "This page isn't available" or "Profile isn't available," prompting questions about whether the account was deleted, deactivated, or affected by a technical glitch.

Virat Kohli's Instagram account has gone missing. pic.twitter.com/NyEvZmkj5e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2026

Kohli, one of the world's most-followed athletes with over 270 million followers on Instagram, has not issued any official statement regarding the sudden disappearance. His management team and Meta have similarly remained silent, deepening the mystery surrounding the incident.

Not just Virat Kohli, but his brother Vikas Kohli's Instagram account also went missing around the same time, sparking further speculation that the disappearance might be coordinated or linked to a broader issue. Users attempting to view Vikas' profile received the same unavailability message.

The sudden absence created a ripple across fan communities, with many turning to Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's social media posts seeking clarity. Her comment sections were flooded with queries like "Cheeku kaha gaya?, "Bhabhi apke pati ki id kha gye" [sic] as supporters blended humor with genuine concern.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram comments flood with fans asking for Virat Kohli's whereabouts

After the initial shock, the sudden deletion of Kohli's Instagram account also triggered widespread speculation across social media. A user Armchair Expert on X wrote, "Something big is coming. There is no way Virat Kohli is deactivating his Instagram account. Simply too much brand value and sponsorship money to let go of." [sic]

Meanwhile, memes and online jokes, some linking the incident to viral "nihilist penguin' trends spread rapidly as fans tried to make sense of the situation.

Virat Kohli after deactivating his Instagram account: pic.twitter.com/SiSJqp0atU — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 29, 2026

Virat Kohli deactivated his insta account but whyy??😭 pic.twitter.com/TqM4uoAAxf — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) January 29, 2026

First Arijit Singh and then Virat Kohli both took a break! pic.twitter.com/A7msq5Ay3s — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) January 29, 2026

With no confirmation about whether the move was intentional, temporary, or technical, the move remains uncertain. Until Kohli or his team addresses the matter, fans continue to wait for answers as social media buzz intensifies around one of India's most influential digital personalities.

