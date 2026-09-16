Sanjay Dutt's Heartfelt Gesture Wins Praise As He Helps Injured Photographer During Ganpati Darshan

Sanjay Dutt has once again caught attention for a warm interaction that has resonated with fans.

A recent video featuring the actor during the festive celebrations has been making rounds on social media. The incident took place when the actor visited Rahul Kanal's residence in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sanjay noticed that the photographer had an injured leg and asked him about it. The photographer explained that he had suffered the injury in a bike accident.

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The actor then asked him to speak to manager Gaurav about the matter. Sanjay told him, "Gaurav se baat kar."

When the photographer said that Gaurav does not answer his calls, Sanjay assured him that he would personally speak to him. "Main karta hoon," the actor said.

The interaction was recorded on video and later surfaced on social media. The brief exchange drew reactions from users, with several praising Sanjay for taking the time to ask about the photographer's injury and offering to help.

Sanjay Dutt's Ganpati Visits

Sanjay Dutt sought Bappa's blessings at Rahul Kanal's residence in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi. Afterwards, the actor made his way to Antilia for the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations.

Munna Bhai 3 Update

Meanwhile, Munna Bhai 3 continues to be a much-awaited project. Arshad Warsi recently spoke about the film and jokingly said that Sanjay Dutt has Rajkumar Hirani “at gunpoint” to make another instalment.

Arshad also said that Hirani is seriously working on the film. The filmmaker had earlier confirmed that substantial work had been done on the story, although he was still working on finding the right ending.

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