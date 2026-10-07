Porsche Pivots To High-End Luxury As Sales Outlook Cools

Porsche is embarking on a sweeping turnaround strategy as it adjusts to a prolonged period of weaker sales. Under CEO Michael Leiters, the German luxury automaker is shifting from a volume-driven approach to a “value over volume” model, focusing more heavily on high-margin luxury vehicles, according to a report.

The company is also lowering its sales expectations and implementing aggressive cost-cutting measures as it confronts a sharp downturn in demand in China and ongoing tariff-related challenges in the US, Reuters reported.

Porsche is repositioning its business for structurally lower sales volumes, as the luxury sports-car maker seeks to protect profitability amid weak demand. The company said on Wednesday that a greater emphasis on high-end models should help support pricing power and restore profit margins.

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The automaker, like its parent company Volkswagen, is undergoing a major restructuring aimed at tackling weak sales and high costs. As part of its turnaround strategy, the company said it plans to reduce its future break-even point to below 200,000 units—significantly lower than the 279,449 vehicles it delivered last year, according to a report by Reuters.

Porsche's global deliveries have declined nearly 10% since its blockbuster 2022 listing, with weakening demand in China and US tariffs weighing heavily on two of its key markets.

At its capital markets day in Weissach, Porsche CEO Michael Leiters sought to reassure investors that a sharper focus on high-end sports cars, led by models such as the 911, would help restore the automaker's growth and profitability. The company also plans to lift average selling prices by targeting higher value from its top 10,000 vehicles.

"We want to reinforce Porsche as the world's most ​desirable sports car manufacturer," Leiters said, placing the brand alongside Ferrari and Louis Vuitton in terms of value.

The CEO, who took charge at the beginning of the year with a mandate to restructure the company, said his immediate strategy would focus on cutting costs.

"We don't know what the next crisis will look like or where it will come from. That is why Porsche needs to be adaptable, efficient and resilient," Leiters said.

Porsche has set a long-term target of achieving a 15% group operating margin. In the medium term—roughly over the next five years—the company is targeting an operating margin in the range of 10% to 15%.

Porsche's profit margin declined to 1.1% last year, compared with margins in the high teens when the company went public four years ago under Oliver Blume, who remains CEO of parent Volkswagen.

Investors responded positively to the new strategy, sending the company's shares up 3.2% after the announcement.

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Porsche's profit margin plunged to just 1.1% in 2025, from 18% in 2022, while Volkswagen's Skoda nearly tripled its margin to 8.3% over the same period.

Leiters said the company is currently on track to reach the lower end of its medium-term target range. Any improvement would depend either on more aggressive restructuring measures or a more favourable operating environment.

Porsche plans to cut around 9,000 jobs by 2035, shrinking its workforce by roughly 20% as Germany's auto industry faces mounting job losses amid growing competition from lower-cost Chinese carmakers.

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