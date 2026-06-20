Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees Strong Weekend Growth; Check Earnings

Released on June 19, Cocktail 2 had opened with Rs 13.50 crore net on Friday. On its first Saturday, the romantic drama has collected an estimated Rs 10.06 crore net so far on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 23.56 crore. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 28.07 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trends

As of Day 2, Cocktail 2 is running across 8,932 shows nationwide and has recorded an overall occupancy of around 22%.

The Hindi (2D) version registered an overall occupancy of 26.46%, showing a clear improvement over Day 1. Morning occupancy stood at 13.23%, which increased to 31.38% during afternoon shows and further climbed to 34.77% in the evening, indicating stronger weekend footfalls.

Performance In Major Cities

Chennai emerged as the strongest market for the film with an impressive 55% occupancy from 59 shows. Bengaluru followed with 36% occupancy across 324 shows, while Hyderabad recorded 35% occupancy from 200 shows.

Pune also delivered a strong response with 34.7% occupancy, while Mumbai registered 28.3% occupancy across 692 shows. Jaipur and Kolkata posted identical occupancy of 24.3%, matching NCR, which recorded the same figure despite having the highest show count at 1,150.

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Chandigarh reported 20% occupancy, while Ahmedabad stood at 18%. Lucknow and Bhopal recorded 16.3% and 16.7% occupancy respectively. Surat remained on the lower side with 10% occupancy.

Advance Booking Report

Ahead of its release, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 5.57 crore in advance bookings from 1.61 lakh tickets sold across 11,868 shows nationwide. Including blocked seats, the pre-sales figure increased to Rs 8.83 crore.

Maharashtra led the advance booking charts with Rs 1.98 crore gross, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.71 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 95.35 lakh, while Gujarat added Rs 71.91 lakh.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The story follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship faces unexpected challenges when Ally re-enters their lives, setting off a complicated emotional journey filled with romance, conflict and surprises.

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