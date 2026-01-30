Arijit Singh To Join Politics After Quitting Playback Singing? Here's What We Know

Singer Arijit Singh sent ripples through the music industry with his sudden decision to quit playback singing, leaving fans wondering about his next move. According to a report by NDTV, the 'Gehra Hua' singer is considering launching his own political party. However, the move is still at an early stage, and he doesn't plan to jump into the fray just yet. Singh will likely not be a part of the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections, the report stated.

Singh who is a resident of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, might start by contesting elections at the grassroots level and then gradually build his political presence, sources told NDTV, adding he is laying the groundwork for his transition into politics, but details about his future plans remain under wraps.

Arijit Singh on Tuesday announced he would not be taking up any new assignments as a playback singer. In a message shared on his social media pages, Singh said he had decided to step away from playback singing, a move that comes at the peak of his career as one of the most popular and in-demand voices in Hindi cinema.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote. The 38-year-old, however, clarified that he would continue to make music independently and complete existing commitments.

Singh started out as a contestant on reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005 and made his playback debut in 2011 with 'Phir Mohabbat' from the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Murder 2'. He broke into the big league with the soulful hit 'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2' in 2013. The success of the song made him a household name.

After that, Singh quickly became the voice of many moods, be it love, heartbreak or happiness. He went on to deliver a string of chartbusters such as 'Channa Mereya', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Raabta', 'Kesariya', 'Gerua', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Chaleya'.

Singh has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi, and collaborated with leading composers and filmmakers. His work has earned him numerous Filmfare Awards, including multiple Best Male Playback Singer honours.

In July last year, Singh edged past global pop stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to emerge as the most followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify with 151 million followers.

(with inputs from PTI)

