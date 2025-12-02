What Are AT1 Bonds At Centre Of Yes Bank's Plea Before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging a 2023 Bombay High Court ruling that struck down Yes Bank’s decision to write off AT1 bonds in March 2020.

The write-off occurred during a Reserve Bank of India-led rescue plan, which involved a consortium recapitalising the troubled private lender after years of mismanagement and risky exposures.

As part of the resolution, AT1 bonds worth about Rs 8,400 crore were completely written down—before equity holders faced similar losses. Bondholders contested this move before the Bombay High Court, which ruled in their favour.

Yes Bank and the RBI appealed the decision, and the matter has been pending before the Supreme Court since 2023.

If the verdict goes against the bank, it could be required to repay bondholders in full, along with 9% interest from the date of the write-off. Beyond the financial impact on Yes Bank, the judgment could set a precedent for how courts address cases involving regulatory capital instruments that were mis-sold to retail investors.