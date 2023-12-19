NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyRajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 5 PM Amid Opposition Protest
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 5 PM Amid Opposition Protest

The House barely functioned for two minutes after it resumed at 4 pm following an earlier adjournment.

19 Dec 2023, 04:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajya Sabha (Source: Sansad TV)</p></div>
Rajya Sabha (Source: Sansad TV)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour till 5 pm on Tuesday as the opposition continued its protests over the Parliament security breach issue.

This was the fifth adjournment in the Upper House on the day as opposition members seeking a statement from the Union home minister over the breach created an uproar.

The House barely functioned for two minutes after it resumed at 4 pm following an earlier adjournment.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the members to cooperate. However, as opposition members continued their protest, the chairman adjourned the House for an hour till 5 pm.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT