Key Laws Passed By Parliament In 2025: From Tax Overhaul To Insurance And Online Gaming

The Narendra Modi-led government has cleared over a dozen crucial legislations in 2025 through the Parliament, covering areas from shipping and sports to taxation and nuclear energy. These bills were approved by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and then received President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become the law of the land.

The government projected many of these bills as a continuation of its reform agenda, aimed at easing norms and simplifying compliances for private and foreign players in various industries.

Notably, the Parliament meets for three sessions in a year: Budget (February to May), Monsoon (July to September) and Winter (November to December). The Budget session is conducted in two phases.