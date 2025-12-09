Former News Anchor Hemant Ghai Pays Rs 1.45 Crore To SEBI To Settle Regulatory Violation Case

The regulator issued the show cause notice for alleged violation of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms after observing a high correlation between the recommendations made by Ghai in the show 'stock 20-20' co-hosted by him on CNBC Awaaz, during the period from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 13, 2021, and trades of certain others.