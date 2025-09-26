ED Files Chargesheet Against Raj Kundra In Bitcoin 'Scam'

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra in a bitcoin 'scam' stating that he is in possession of 285 Bitcoins, currently valued at Rs 150.47 crore. ED further added that he was not only an owner but also a beneficiary in the transactions and not just a 'mediator' as he claimed.

The bitcoins were received from late crypto-scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj. The chargesheet was recently filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

Kundra has deliberately concealed crucial evidence, including the Bitcoin wallet addresses etc and failed to surrender the Bitcoins received from Bhardwaj, it said.

The probe agency contended that Kundra continued to be in possession and enjoyment of the said proceeds of crime (Bitcoins).

Further, the ED said he did a 'genuine transaction' with his actor wife Shilpa Shetty at 'far below market rate' to disguise the origin of such funds obtained by commission of criminal activities.

Thus, he tried to frustrate the proceeding under PMLA by layering the proceeds of crime and projected the same as untainted, the ED claimed in the chargesheet.

The money-laundering case stems from FIRs lodged by Maharashtra police and Delhi police against a company named Variable Tech Private Limited, late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj and Mahender Bhardwaj.