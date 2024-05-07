Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till May 20

ADVERTISEMENT
In a development on Tuesday, a Delhi court further prolonged the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money-laundering case associated with an alleged excise scam until May 20.
Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.
The judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.
The Enforcement Directorate detained Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. Prior to his arrest, Kejriwal had declined the central probe agency's summons on multiple occasions.
The case pertains to accusations of corruption and money laundering during the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy in 2021–2022, which was later scrapped.
The case led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in February last year. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also faced arrest in October of that year.
With inputs from PTI