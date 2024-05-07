Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till May 20

The Enforcement Directorate detained Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. Prior to his arrest, Kejriwal had declined the central probe agency's summons on multiple occasions.

The case pertains to accusations of corruption and money laundering during the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy in 2021–2022, which was later scrapped.

The case led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in February last year. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also faced arrest in October of that year.

With inputs from PTI