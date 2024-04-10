Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court For Bail In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday for bail in the money-laundering case related to the excise policy, an NDTV report said. The Aam Aadmi Party convener was denied bail a day before by the Delhi High Court. The petition was sent via mail on Tuesday night itself, the report quoted AAP as saying.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Prior to his arrest, Kejriwal had declined the central probe agency's summons on multiple occasions.

After a hearing on April 3, the high court had reserved its decision. Pronouncing the judgement on Tuesday, the court turned down Kejriwal's argument that his arrest was unlawful.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi had raised concerns about the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, insinuating that it might be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the activities of a political party in the run-up to the elections. He had said that ensuring fair and transparent elections, and preserving democratic principles necessitates a level-playing field.

Assistant Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, argued that the AAP qualified as an entity under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He highlighted Kejriwal's significant role as the national convenor of the AAP, asserting that this position conferred upon him substantial authority, including oversight of the party's financial affairs.

Both Kejriwal and his party have vehemently denied the agency's accusations, denouncing them as a conspiracy aimed at discrediting the AAP leader.