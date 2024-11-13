Zinka Logistics IPO Subscribed 1% So Far On Day One As Employees Place Bids — Check GMP

The initial public offering of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., the parent of digital trucking solutions platform Blackbuck, has been subscribed 1% so far on its first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The grey market premium of Blackbuck was nil as of 07:32 a.m., implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 273 per share.

This sees a slip from the GMP of Rs 24 on Nov. 11, which implied an 8.79% gain over the listing price.

The company has set a price band of Rs 259-273 per share for its Rs 1,114.7-crore IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In the OFS portion, promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, and Chanakya Hridaya will sell a combined 44.38 lakh shares, along with other investors such as Accel India IV, Peak XV Partners, and the International Finance Corporation.

Axis Capital Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.