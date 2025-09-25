TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Check Day 1 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd.'s initial public offering to open for subscription on Thursday to raise nearly Rs 839.28 crore from the primary market. The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares aggregating Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.18 crore shares totalling Rs 89.28 crore.

The IPO has a price band set between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. Each lot size consists of 30 shares.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO is scheduled to open on Sept. 25, and will close on Sept. 29.

The retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper price band. For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots or 420 shares, totalling Rs 2,08,320. For Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), it is 68 lots or 2,040 shares, amounting to Rs 10,11,840.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 30. The tentative listing date for TruAlt Bioenergy on the BSE and NSE is Oct. 3 .

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.