Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal Ahead Of Listing Next Week

The initial public offering (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, concluded its subscription process on September 25.

The IPO was booked 68.13 times on Thursday. Investors bid for 93,79,90,515 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer.

Amid the buzz, the unlisted shares of Seshaasai Technologies have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

As the allotment status for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO gets finalised today , the GMP for the public issue remains in focus ahead of listing next week.