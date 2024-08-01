Sathlokhar IPO Subscribed More Than 100 Times On Final Day

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 133 and Rs 140 per share. For retail investors, the minimum lot size is 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,000. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to invest in a minimum of 2,000 shares, totaling Rs 2,80,000.

The SME IPO will close on Thursday, August 1. The allotment process is expected to be finalised by Friday, August 2 with the shares scheduled to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6

GYR Capital Advisors Private Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking has been appointed as the market maker for this IPO.

As per the IPOs red herring prospectus (RHP), 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional buyers and 50% for qualified institutions.