Sathlokhar IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On Purva Sharegistry

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO recieved a robust response from the investors with an oversubscription of more than 200 times on the final day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 211.13 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from all three investor categories.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 382.11 times.

Retail Investors: 160.47 times.

Qualified Institutions: 171.55 times.

- as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.