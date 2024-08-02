Sathlokhar IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On Purva Sharegistry
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO was subscribed more than 200, with strong demand from all investor categories. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allotment status.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO recieved a robust response from the investors with an oversubscription of more than 200 times on the final day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 211.13 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from all three investor categories.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 382.11 times.
Retail Investors: 160.47 times.
Qualified Institutions: 171.55 times.
- as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
How to check Sathlokhar IPO allotment status on purvashare.com
Visit the Purva Share Registry website here: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query.
Select "Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Sathlokhar IPO Listing Date
Shares of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6.
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO details
The subscription period for the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global IPO concluded on August 1. The SME IPO, worth Rs 92.93 crore, was entirely a fresh issue of 66.38 lakh shares. The price band was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share, with a minimum investment of Rs 140,000 for retail investors.
About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, established in 2013 and formerly known as Lohats Ventures Private Limited, offers specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The company works on various projects, including industrial, commercial, and institutional buildings, solar projects, hospitals, and hotels. They also handle mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installations. Sathlokhar Synergys has completed projects in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal and participates in government EPC projects through competitive bidding. They are an authorized dealer for TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd. and employ 118 people across different departments.