Premium Plast IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Offer Size, Price Band And Other Details

The Premium Plast IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 46 to Rs 49 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of at least 3,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,47,000.

Premium Plast IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Oct. 24. The company will transfer the shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 25, while refunds will be initiated to non-allottees the same day.

Shares of Premium Plast Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 28.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Premium Plast IPO. On the other hand, Khandwala Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue and Asnani Stock Broker is its market maker.