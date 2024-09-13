Popular Foundations IPO Opens For Subscription — Check Price Band, Offer Size And Other Details

The initial public offering of Popular Foundations Ltd. opened on Sept. 13. The fixed-price offering aims to raise Rs 19.87 crore through a fresh issue of 53.7 lakh shares. The IPO bidding window will close on Sept. 18.

The share allotment of the IPO is expected to be finalised by Sept. 19. The company shares are set to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Sept. 23.

The offering is a fixed-price offering with shares priced at Rs 37 apiece. Investors are required to apply for a minimum lot of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.11 lakh.

The IPO's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt., while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

The market maker for the IPO is Spread X Securities.

The promoters of Popular Foundations Ltd. are Ananthanarayanan Sankaralingam Venkatesh and Vinita Venkatesh. Currently, the promoters hold 83.36% stake in the company, which will come down to 61.39% post-issue.