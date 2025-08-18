Patel Retail IPO Opens Tomorrow: Latest GMP Signals Over 10% Listing Gains, Check Key Details

The Patel Retail IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 242.76 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 10 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

Retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 58 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,746. Small Non-Institutional Investors must bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,060. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 10,05,720.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Patel Retail will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Aug. 25. The company will also initiate refunds to non-allottees on the same day.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be allocated a maximum of 30% of the net offer. The company will set aside at least 45% of the net offer for retail investors and the remaining 25% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Fedex Securities Pvt. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.