OBSC Perfection IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of OBSC Perfection Ltd. was booked more than 16 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by strong demand in the retail segment. Overall, investors placed bids for 7,26,78,000 shares compared to 43,89,600 shares for offer, according to market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The issue was booked 25.87 times in the category reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The retail quota of OBSC Perfection IPO was booked 16.20 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was oversubscribed 10.20 times.