OBSC Perfection IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP
Investors who have applied for OBSC Perfection IPO can check the allotment status of their application on the website of the registrar – Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
The initial public offering (IPO) of OBSC Perfection Ltd. was booked more than 16 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by strong demand in the retail segment. Overall, investors placed bids for 7,26,78,000 shares compared to 43,89,600 shares for offer, according to market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The issue was booked 25.87 times in the category reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The retail quota of OBSC Perfection IPO was booked 16.20 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was oversubscribed 10.20 times.
OBSC Perfection IPO consists of an entirely fresh issuance of 66.02 lakh shares worth Rs 66.02 crore. The SME issue's price band was fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share. The minimum lot size for the application was 1,200 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,20,000.
The share allotment status of OBSC Perfection IPO is likely to be decided on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Shares of OBSC Perfection Ltd. are set to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Oct. 29.
How To Check OBSC Perfection IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website here
Click on the IPO allotment status tab
Choose any server from the 3 options shown on the screen
Select 'OBSC Perfection Limited' from the list of company names
Choose any of these- Application number, PAN and beneficiary ID
Type in your details
Complete the 'captcha' to verify
Click the 'Search' button to check the allotment status of your application
Alternatively, investors can also check the share allotment status of their application on the NSE website using their PAN details and IPO Application Number.
OBSC Perfection IPO Latest GMP
The grey market premium on OBSC Perfection IPO was Rs 11 as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, implying a 11% premium over the upper price band of Rs 100, according to the Investorgain website.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About OBSC Perfection
OBSC Perfection Ltd. is a manufacturer of metal components. Its product portfolio includes cut blanks, shafts/splines, torsion bars, piston rods, rack bar semi-finished products and other such components. OBSC Perfection Ltd. caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.