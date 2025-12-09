Nephrocare Vs Park Medi IPO: Check GMP Trends Ahead Of Launch

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Nephrocare Health IPO was nil on December 9. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing price of Rs 460 per share.

About Nephrocare Health Services IPO

Nephrocare Health Services aims to raise Rs 871.05 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 77 lakh shares, valued at Rs 353.4 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least a single lot size of 32 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 per application as per the upper limit of the price band.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share.

The company specialises in providing dialysis services in India and select international markets.