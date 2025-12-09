Nephrocare Vs Park Medi IPO: Check GMP Trends Ahead Of Launch
The mainboard issues of Nephrocare Health Services and Park Medi World are scheduled to open for subscription on December 10.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Park Medi World Ltd. and Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. are scheduled to open for subscription this week. The IPOs are currently in focus for grey market traders.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.
Nephrocare Health IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Nephrocare Health IPO was nil on December 9. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing price of Rs 460 per share.
About Nephrocare Health Services IPO
Nephrocare Health Services aims to raise Rs 871.05 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 77 lakh shares, valued at Rs 353.4 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, amounting to Rs 517.64 crore.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least a single lot size of 32 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 per application as per the upper limit of the price band.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 438 and Rs 460 per share.
The company specialises in providing dialysis services in India and select international markets.
Park Medi World IPO GMP
The GMP for the Park Medi World IPO stood at Rs 29 per share on December 9, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 191, a premium of 17.9% compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 162 per share.
About Park Medi World IPO
The Park Medi World IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 920 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.75 crore shares, valued at Rs 770 crore, and an OFS portion of 93 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 150 crore.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO subscription by bidding for at least a single lot size of 92 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,904.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 154 to Rs 162 per share.
Park Medi World is the second-largest private hospital chain in North India by bed capacity, acoording to its website.
Key IPO Dates
The subscription window for the two IPOs will remain open from December 10 to December 12.
Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 15. Shares of both companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 17.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.